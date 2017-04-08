Slowly but surely

Courthouse renovations time-consuming but proceeding within budget

Midstate Contractors Inc. crews have finished framing on the floor that will house the Logan County Common Pleas Court, judge's chambers, law library and clerk of courts office. Framing also is complete on the Family Court floor.

Dirt and debris piles, temporary fencing and construction equipment litter the yard of the Logan County Courthouse as the five-year anniversary approaches of derecho storm that nearly toppled the original tower.

To the casual observer, it has taken too long and cost too much to repair and restore the 147-year-old courthouse.

But that belies the complexity of the work and breadth of planning, managing and negotiating the project.

The 40-ton tower made of timber and plate iron could not simply be knocked off the top. Engineers had to draw up plans to remove it in sections, not just to preserve the architectural features for reconstruction but to avoid destroying the rest of the courthouse.

That process revealed the mansard roof was failing which lead the Logan County Commissioners to move from a tower repair job to a full inside/outside renovation of the courthouse.

“We’ve said before the wind storm was a blessing in disguise,” Logan County Commissioner Tony Core said, noting it revealed a serious structural hazard and opened the way for modernization of the facility while it was vacant.

Not knowing all that would come along, the commissioners chose to use a design/build model for the project and act as their own project managers with a criteria engineer retained as a consultant.

The chosen path, they say, has saved on project management and legal costs while affording flexibility in plan development for them and the office holders who will occupy the building when done.

“When we started with the roof and renovation project, we set a budget but we we’re pretty sure more things could come up,” Mr. Core said. “The design/build plan is perfect for this kind of historical structure. Before we sign off on a phase, we understand clearly and approve what is going to happen.”

Some would see it as micromanaging but the commissioners view as diligence.

“We have an obligation to be very involved and very much on site,” Mr. Core said. “That’s our job right now.”

Fixing a hodgepodge of renovations

