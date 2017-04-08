Art extravaganza

ABOVE: Benjamin Logan High School seniors Taylor Hammond, left, and Maxine Trout admire artwork created by their peers during the Logan County Art and Music Festival hosted by their school Friday afternoon and evening. Outstanding artwork created by students of all grade levels from the host school, along with Indian Lake and Riverside schools were featured in the gymnasium. Dave Cline, retired art teacher, judged the high school students’ artwork. This is the 49th year for the countywide art show, and the 88th year for the countywide music show, coordinated by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Ben Logan Middle School fifth-graders created ceramic pieces with watercolor backgrounds showcasing a number of Logan County landmarks. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)