Health walk, flu vaccines among board discussions

Price re-appointed to 5-year term

Logan County District Board of Health members were briefed at their Wednesday afternoon meeting about preparations for the upcoming 5K Health Awareness Mardi Gras Walk later this month, and also congratulated member Robin Price on her re-appointment to the board by the health district advisory council.

Ms. Price was appointed to a five-year term by the advisory council during their annual meeting at the end of March. This is her fourth-term serving on the health board.

The health district advisory council is made up of representatives from each of the townships and municipalities in Logan County, and they are charged with appointing members to the board of health.

Related to the Health Awareness Walk, Nursing Director Kay Schroer said the health district partners with Heartland of Bellefontaine for the sixth annual event, which returns at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Southview Park, focusing this year on diabetes prevention.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!