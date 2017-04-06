Vance: Republicans have chance to win over working class

Republicans in Ohio and across the nation have the opportunity to show working middle class and poor Americans that the party is not just a party of the rich, according to author J.D. Vance.

Author J.D. Vance, right, shares a laugh Wednesday with two GOP faithful after signing copies of his acclaimed memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, prior to the Logan County Spring Fling at Winner Barn. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“We know that better policies will help,” The New York Times Bestselling author said Wednesday evening at the Logan County Republican Party Spring Fling at the Winner Barn. “It’s one thing to critique government programs and policies but we have to offer solutions.

“If the choices are bad ideas or no ideas, people will choose the bad idea.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!