Super sleuth youths

Cast members of the Bellefontaine High School Drama Club’s spring play, Murder by Ten, rehearse a scene this week for upcoming performances slated for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the school auditorium. The play by Eddie McPherson is a parody of one of Agatha Christie’s most popular mystery novels and follows 10 individuals who are invited to Dunce Island with the ultimate purpose, unbeknownst to them, to be murdered. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and prices are $5 for students and $7 for adults. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)