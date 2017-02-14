Local promotion

Girl Scouts focus Journey project on buying local

Girl Scout Troop 20556 member Alicia Jenkins hangs a “Buy Local” sign in the hall of Bella Studio 319 on Monday afternoon as fellow scouts Taylor Carnes, left, and Allie Shields look on. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A group of Belle Center and Indian Lake area Girl Scouts are hoping their community service project helps others make smart decisions about their shopping habits.

“We want to keep as much money in Logan County as possible,” Alicia Jenkins, a member of Troop 20556 of Belle Center, said after she and other scouts hung a sign advertising their campaign inside Bella Studio 319, at 319 E. Columbus Ave.

The girls are completing a project for their Girl Scout Journey program entitled “Sow What,” Troop 20556 Leader Danielle Jenkins explained. The topic of the project is the “food print, going green and the importance of buying local.”

“It was a combination of all of our ideas,” Alicia said, noting that she picked the Bella Studio because that’s where she gets her hair cut.

For more information, visit their Facebook page “Troop 20556 Supports Local Businesses.”

