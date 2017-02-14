City’s demolition program well under way

Three of seven targeted residences have been razed thus far under Bellefontaine’s demolition program this year.

Crews with American Environmenta Requisite LLC work Monday on demolition of a condemned house at 1145 S. Detroit St. Water sprayed on the debris helps contain dust issues, the workers say. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

American Environmental Requisite LLC landed the $72,000 contract funded by the city’s share of a Fiscal Year 2015 community development block grant awarded to Logan County.

CDBG funds now flow to the county and are dispersed to municipalities and villages.

