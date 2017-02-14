Washington, D.C., trip approved for 8th-graders

Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education members approved the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., this spring and also handled several personnel items during an otherwise routine meeting Monday evening.

Bellefontaine Middle School teacher Cliff Core is organizing the trip to the nation’s capital, slated for May 25-27. The cost of year’s trip is $485, and includes all transportation, sightseeing, hotel and all meals except two.

Fundraisers are ongoing to help cut down on the student cost, and pupils also have the opportunity to work for the athletic department and other departments if the expense is an issue.

“I think it’s something worth investing in for the students of our community,” Mr. Core said at last month’s meeting during a presentation about the trip. “We always have a great time.

“For some students, it’s their first time even getting out of Logan County.”

