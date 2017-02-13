Flu activity spikes locally, nationally

Walk-in flu shots available at LCHD

Officials from the Logan County Health District and Ohio Department of Health report that influenza vaccine is still available as cases of flu-like illness continue to increase both locally and across the state and the number of associated hospitalizations remain high.

The Logan County Health District will offer flu shots throughout February during regular business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the 310 S. Main St. office.

During week five of this year’s flu season, there were 396 new confirmed-flu associated hospitalizations in Ohio compared to 395 the week before. There have been 2,075 total flu-associated hospitalizations since flu season began last October. During last year’s flu season, Ohio had 3,633 total flu-associated hospitalizations, and 9,374 two years ago.

Ohio also has its third confirmed influenza-associated pediatric death in the last two weeks. A 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County, a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County. A total of 20 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported this season nationwide. This is a reminder of the danger flu poses to children, officials said.

“Influenza vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu, except for infants younger than 6-month old who aren’t eligible to receive it,” said Sietske de Fijter, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and state epidemiologist for the Ohio Department of Health.

“There are no flu vaccine shortages across Ohio and it is available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.”

