Potrepreneur

Local native hopes to bring cannabis computer software to emerging Ohio industry

Bellefontaine native Gil Wall, who has developed a point of sale software package for the legal marijuana market in Colorado, hopes to introduce his product in the Ohio market that is developing under laws passed by the state Legislature last year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A Bellefontaine native who developed a computer software package to help small business owners in Colorado legally manage their cannabis operations is hoping to tap into the newly emerging industry in Ohio.

Gil Wall, a medical marijuana patient himself who now lives in Aurora, Colo., developed the software after retiring from a career as a systems analyst at Unisys and customer engineer at Control Data Corporation.

He grew up in Bellefontaine and was a member of the Class of 1967 but dropped out and went into the military, where he began learning skills working with supercomputers of the era.

“I was a nerd; I was always kind of unusual,” he said of his high school experience, “but I always knew my aptitude was way off the scale.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

