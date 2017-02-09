Homestead resident celebrates 105th early

When Blanche Forsythe Leininger was born, President William Howard Taft was gearing up for a rough re-election bid he would eventually lose to Woodrow Wilson. The Great War had not yet begun.

Blanche Leininger, left, a resident of the Homestead at Logan Acres, celebrates her 105th birthday early with members of the Christ United Methodist Church of Lakeview, including Chris Weirick, center, Sharon Brentlinger, right and Shirley Dow and Sharon Zeller, not pictured. Ms. Leininger, a Jackson Center area native, turns 105 on Feb. 24. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

But all that’s unimportant to the Jackson Center area native as she reflects back on the 105 years of her life.

“I’ve had a good life; a good dad and mother and a good husband,” Mrs. Leininger said as she and her friends celebrated an early birthday and Valentine’s party at the Homestead at Logan Acres, where she is a resident. Her 105th birthday is Feb. 24.

“I never thought I would have lived this long,” she said. “I said I would be gone by 74 because none of my siblings lived past that age.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!