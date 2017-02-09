Vehicle strikes pole on S.R. 235

Officers of the Washington Township Police Department and other emergency responders work at the scene of a weather-related injury crash on State Route 235 and County Road 27 about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, Rodney Spencer, 49, of Waynesfield, stated he was driving a northbound car on S.R. 235 when he lost control on the snow-covered road and struck a pole. Rodney was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital by Indian Lake EMS for non-lifethreatening injuries. His vehicle sustained heavy damage. No citations were issued because of the weather. (PHOTO | WASHINGTON TWP POLICE)