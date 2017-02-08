LION KING JR. TAKES LOCAL STAGE

Anastasia Hiatt as the sage baboon Rafkiki leads the animals of the pridelands in the singing of the Circle of Life at the start of a Tuesday evening dress rehearsal for Windmill Productions’ presentation of the Disney musical The Lion King Jr. Other lead cast members include: Gabe Foreman as the king, Mufasa; Stevie Angel as the queen, Sarabi; Corbin Baker as adult Simba and Andrew “A.J.” Kimball as young Simba; Abby Watson, Simba’s power-hungry uncle Scar; Maria Stolly as adult Nala; Regan Ross as young Nala; Anna Byrd as the lioness Sarafina; Hannah Metzger as the red-billed hornbill Zazu; Addy Hankins as the meerkat Timon; Nate Wallace as the warthog Pumbaa; and Nicolette Dague, Owen Marks and Sophie Adelsberger as the spotted hyenas Shenzi, Banzai and Ed. The youths are in fourth through eighth grades and represent every school in Logan County and some homeschool students, director Kim Kellogg- Martin said. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Theatre. Tickets are $17 for premier seating or $12 for standard seating and are available online at www.thehollandtheatre.org, by calling (937) 592-9002 or visiting the 127 E. Columbus Ave. theater in advance. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)