Outdoor movies, handicap playground projects progressing

Coach pitch baseball rule changes approved; superintendent gets raise

A series of six movies will play in Bellefontaine parks this summer and a handicap accessible playground also could be installed at Blue Jacket Park by as early as this spring.

Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District members learned the news at a busy Tuesday evening meeting that also included a pay raise for Parks Superintendent Kris Myers and rule changes for the city’s coach pitch bantam baseball league.

Mr. Myers said the parks district purchased a 16-by-9-foot inflatable screen and projector system that will allow movies to be shown outdoors throughout the season. The system, which cost about $9,000 and was supported with a $2,000 grant through United Way of Logan County’s Youth Allocations Committee, arrived just this week, Mr. Myers said after the meeting.

He said the district hopes to offset the costs by seeking sponsors and noted that Citizens Federal Savings and Loan has signed on as the title sponsor for the series. They also will seek sponsors to help defray the licensing fees for showing movies, which can average about $200 per film, Mr. Myers said.

There are a total of five movies planned for Friday evenings at Mary Rutan Park on June 2 and 16, July 7 and 21 and Aug. 4 and one following the Bellefontaine Police Department’s Community Safety Day at Southview Park on Saturday, Aug. 19. All movies will have a family focus, the superintendent said.

A project to install a handicap playground at Blue Jacket Park proposed by youths at last month’s parks board meeting is gaining momentum in the community and Mr. Myers told the board it looks like there is enough support to install about $10,000 of handicap accessible equipment at the existing playground at the northeast corner of the park.

