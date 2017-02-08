Mayor’s court seriously considered

Open discussion about reimplementing a local mayor’s court highlighted a regular meeting Tuesday of the DeGraff Village Council that also included the appointment of a new council member.

DeGraff Mayor Jennifer Bowman, left, administers the oath of office to new DeGraff Village Council Member Daniel Sibold during Tuesday’s regular meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Daniel Sibold was approved by council to fill a vacant seat left open upon the Jan. 10 resignation of Kelli Kreglow-Stephens for personal reasons.

Mr. Sibold will fill out the rest of the term, which expires in 2019.

Mr. Sibold told council Tuesday that he and his wife have lived in DeGraff for about three years. The Lima Perry graduate is active in the National Guard, having recently spent a year serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, he said. During a stint at Ohio Northern University he was also active in veterans’ groups that help servicemen and women acclimate to college life after serving in the military.

