Cruz Holycross, right, goes for a spin during today’s shaving cream skating and sliding event at the Discovery Center, 1973 W. State Route 47, Bellefontaine. For several days each February, the school holds the fun exercise for the various classes. Benjamin Logan High School cheerleaders were helping spin, push and drag the students across the slick surface this morning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)