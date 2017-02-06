Art auction success

Second annual fundraiser generates nearly $6,000

Volunteer auctioneer Steve Eaton auctions a countryside landscape painting created by Not So Bad Art By Good People contestant Doug Zimmerman, displayed by Logan County Art League President Karen Feltham, Friday evening during the second annual auction hosted by the art league. Mr. Zimmerman’s entry sold for $600 and was the top selling piece for the event. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Volunteer artists, organizers and attendees at the Not So Bad Art By Good People auction Friday night at the Holland Theatre concluded the event with smiles on their faces for a number of reasons after spending an entertaining evening at the fundraiser.

The second annual fundraiser for the Logan County Art League generated $5,879, nearly three times more than the inaugural event last year. The auction of 13 pieces created by local celebrity artists netted a total of $3,540, and several weeks of public voting for favorite pieces at the Gallery at the Holland generated $2,339, with votes cast for $1 each.

Art League President Karen Feltham said she was most appreciative of the community’s generosity in support of the local non-profit organization. She also thanked auctioneer Steve Eaton for donating his services and creating a lively atmosphere inside the theater that evening.

“All of us with the Art League had fun with the project, the volunteer artists told us they’ve had a good time learning something new, and our auctioneer here tonight, Mr. Eaton, sure made it an enjoyable evening for everyone who attended the auction.”

“Thank you all for contributing to the advancement of visual arts in Logan County. We appreciate your generosity and enthusiasm for this project.”

Logan County Family Court Judge Dan Bratka, who created a woodworking entry paying homage to the Ohio State Buckeyes, walked away with the traveling trophy for the People’s Choice Award. He garnered the most votes — 829 — in the contest out of the total 2,339 that were cast.

