UPDATE: Adriel board votes to close West Liberty residential campus

Adriel Schools Inc.’s West Liberty campus residential program will shut down by Feb. 17 after its board voted Friday to end more than a century of providing housing for at risk children.

The decision comes just weeks after the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services notified the board and administrators it would not renew Adriel’s residential license.

Adriel CEO Todd Hanes said, “It was a unanimous and painful decision. It was difficult, but we believe it is the right decision.

“Adriel is not going away. We are going to explore other options where we can excel. We still have a lot of work to do.”

On Jan. 25, the ODJFS sent a letter to Adriel and its board announcing the state agency would not renew its license to operate a residential center.

It cited multiple violations from a year ago including one male staff member who mixed a concoction of codeine-infused cough syrup and soda and shared it with three resident children.

The same staff member allowed the children to smoke cigarettes and showed them how to crush pills and use a rolled up dollar bill to snort the drug. He also allegedly showed them pornography on his cellular phone.

Other staff members were cited for heavy handed disciplinary tactics including one in which a child sustained a broken wrist.

Adriel’s board could have contested the license revocation, but it chose not to.

Now, Adriel’s staff will focus on finding suitable housing for the 31 children on campus via communication with the home counties.

Then, the administration will work with the 65 employees affected by the shut down, to first, wrap up the residential records and facilities, and then turn toward helping them find employment.

Mr. Hanes said it is not clear at this point when the last day will be for employees.

“We feel the current employees are quality employees and we want to do what we can to help them,” he said.

“Unfortunately the bad acts of a few damaged the program. We terminated those employees and I believe we were making good progress addressing the state’s concerns.”

But a big hurdle for the residential campus was finding enough quality employees, training them and then retaining them, he said.

“The board’s priority was to run a top quality program,” Mr. Hanes said. “We were having difficulty meeting that goal.”

Mr. Hanes said Adriel’s board and administration will now focus solely on foster care, family respite, counseling and adoption services. Adriel has a presence in 44 Ohio counties.

As for the 50-acre facility, its future is up in the air. The school facilities may be used for other schooling programs, Mr. Hanes said.

The board realizes closing the residential operations will have an economic impact on the village and community, but it is the best option for Adriel.

Adriel was founded as the Mennonite Children’s home in 1896 and its missions was to serve children who have no family or whose family environments are unsafe or unhealthy.