Adriel closing residential center

Adriel Schools Inc.’s board has reportedly voted to shut down its residential program at the West Liberty campus.

The Examiner is seeking comment from Adriel CEO Todd Hanes and Board President Jeff Yoder.

In January, the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services sent a letter to Adriel and its board announcing the state agency would not renew its license to operate a residential center.

It cited multiple violations including one male staff member who mixed a concoction of codeine-infused cough syrup and soda and shared it with three resident children.

The same staff member allowed the children to smoke cigarettes and showed them cellular phone videos of Adriel staff members engaging in sex.