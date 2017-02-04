A fatal obsession
- Written by REUBEN MEES
Opiate-related deaths skyrocket in January
In the first month of 2017, local authorities have responded to five drug-related deaths and somewhere between 25 and 30 reported overdoses.
Despite efforts, epidemic worsens
While local deaths from opiate overdoses continue to climb, it is not because of a lack of effort to curb the problem, those close to the problem say.
In fact, a wide cross-section of the community that includes not only substance abuse and mental health professionals but law enforcement, judges and court officers; doctors and pharmacists; educators; and individuals in recovery from substance abuse themselves has formed to work toward a solution.
The Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts formed in mid-2014 and is tackling the issue from every conceivable direction.
“CORE has done and continues to do some great things, and each of those systems is doing things on their own, but we still can’t get in front of this horrible epidemic,” the coalition’s co-chairwoman Tammy Nicholl said.
“We’re doing everything we can to support the squads and make sure they have adequate resources when they get out in the field,” Dr. Grant Varian, medical director of Mary Rutan Hospital and a member of CORE’s Harm Reduction and Treatment and Supportive Services teams, said.
“From a prevention standpoint, that’s what CORE is all about and, quite honestly, we’re constantly searching for ways we can do more. We just don’t know what else we can do.”
Some of the efforts involved in CORE’s framework include:
• encouraging and educating local doctors and pharmacists about the use of the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System to monitor opiate prescriptions;
• making the overdose reversal drug naloxone as widely available as possible, especially to emergency responders;
• establishing drop off points for unused prescription medications;
• increasing patients’ access to naltrexone, or Vivitrol, a prescription drug that helps control cravings for addicts seeking recovery;
• working with individuals with both criminal and family legal cases through two separate specialty drug court dockets;
• creating and supporting 12-step and Christian-based meetings for individuals in recovery and hosting public social events to make the recovery lifestyle more inviting;
• educating youths about the dangers of drug abuse and offering programs that help them develop positive behaviors early in life;
• implementing a needle exchange program to curb the spread of related diseases such as hepatitis; and
• opening a sober living house for women in recovery.
CORE allows any agency, individual or business, even those with small budgets and limited resources, to be part of the solution, Logan County Health Commissioner Boyd Hoddinott said.
“With the collapse of our health education program because of funding, there is not a lot we can do on our own,” the health commissioner said. “But the biggest thing we can do is to be involved with coalition, to be part of the conversation and do what we can within our budget.”
Ms. Nicholl also encouraged more churches and smaller organizations to get involved with the effort.
“I think this is a time when we need ‘the church’ community to join in this war whether it be in praying for the community and an end to the massive losses, praying for the people in the community who are hurting, ... offering support groups for friends and family members of those who are in active addiction, or supporting a person in recovery,” she wrote.
“We need the treatment agencies to provide the most effective care possible; we need law enforcement to continue attacking the supply in our community; we need the medical providers to assess and address addiction issues; we need families and neighbors to talk to each other and reach out when they notice someone may be struggling with life; we need prevention with parents, teachers, coaches talking to youth about the dangers of substances of all kinds and to be good role models for our young people.
“There is a position for ALL of us on the team addressing this evil epidemic and working to take our community back.”
That number of deaths is nearly triple the monthly average for the first half of 2016 — a record period, in itself, during which 11 individuals died from drug overdoses.
The total number of overdose deaths for 2016 is not yet available, and the five deaths from 2017 will not be certified as overdoses until official coroner’s reports are complete, which can take up to three months. The numbers, however, are up significantly from the 12 deaths recorded in 2014 and 16 deaths in 2015.
While the numbers are extremely high, they are consistent with trends in western Ohio that have resulted in approximately 50 overdose cases in Clark County in a single weekend and overcrowding at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where autopsies are conducted.
Overdose deaths can result from a variety of causes, including mixing stronger synthetic drugs like the anesthetic fetanyl or an elephant tranquilizer called carfentanyl with heroin, combining a lethal mixture of drugs and/or alcohol, or abstaining from a drug for a time and then attempting to use the same quantity as before, Logan County Coroner Michael E. Failor said.
“This is a very real and a very awful situation affecting our community,” the coroner said of the deaths. “More than 10 years ago, I gave a speech about the coming heroin epidemic, but now that it is coming to fruition, it is worse than even I thought it would be.
“Most of the deaths we’ve had recently have been from mixing drugs like fentanyl with heroin and people don’t know what they’re getting,” Dr. Failor said. “Some are pure fentanyl, which is cheaper to make than heroin, but is 80 times more powerful than heroin.”
He said none of the local deaths for which autopsy reports are completed have involved the even more potent carfentanyl.
“We haven’t seen any of those yet, but it is inevitable,” the coroner said.
“The other thing people should know about is if you are a recovering addict and have been clean for several years, you can overdose and die from taking the same amount you were once used to using.”
He said at least two recent deaths resulted from addicts returning to the habit after a prolonged abstinence from the drug.
Along with overdose deaths, the coroner said pregnant mothers who have overdosed have delivered dead babies.
“There have been several deliveries in our area which were bad outcomes because mothers were fentanyl users,” he said.
The problem is not isolated to one area in Logan County and first responders are trained to do everything they can to prevent more deaths.
• In Bellefontaine, police and firefighters report a total of seven overdose responses, two of which involved victims who were dead on arrival.
On those runs where the victims were still living, paramedics have administered nine doses of the drug naloxone, or Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opiate overdose, Assistant Bellefontaine Fire Chief T.J. Weikert reported. In all of 2016, the city squad responded to 11 drug overdoses and administered a total of 15 doses of naloxone.
“The drug epidemic in our nation continues to make an impact on communities like ours. The recent overdoses can be attributed in part to the changing trends in the drug culture,” Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley wrote.
“We continue to see heroin in a variety of forms which tells law enforcement that outside influences have corrupted the heroin. ... Addicts need to help themselves and seek professional help immediately.”
• Indian Lake EMS fire chief Adam Niederkohr reported similar statistics around Indian Lake.
There have been a total of six overdose calls, three each in the Russells Point and Lakeview areas, the EMS chief said. Two have resulted in deaths. He also noted that the department had already been called to deal with an overdose in February.
• Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds said this week his deputies have responded to a total of 14 overdose calls with various squads, including the Indian Lake EMS. They have handled two deaths investigations, one at Lakeview also reported by Indian Lake EMS and one near Jefferson Township.
• Russells Point Police have handled three of the calls reported by Indian Lake EMS, including one death, Chief Joe Freyhof said.
“Fortunately, we have two trained EMTs on the department who work part time with Indian Lake EMS. This not only greatly benefits our community, but gives us a little better idea on how to answer these types of calls,” Chief Freyhof said. “That said, all of our officers are trained in CPR/first aid and are advised, like all other responses, the preservation of life is our primary concern and the criminal investigation will follow.”
• West Liberty Police Chief Shane Oelker said his department has not been called to an overdose this year.
Unfortunately, the trend shows no signs of reversing, Dr. Failor said.
“It is as bad as they say it is and it doesn’t look like we will be turning any corner anytime soon,” he said.
Examiner staff writer Joel E. Mast contributed to this story.