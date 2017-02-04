A fatal obsession

Despite efforts, epidemic worsens While local deaths from opiate overdoses continue to climb, it is not because of a lack of effort to curb the problem, those close to the problem say. In fact, a wide cross-section of the community that includes not only substance abuse and mental health professionals but law enforcement, judges and court officers; doctors and pharmacists; educators; and individuals in recovery from substance abuse themselves has formed to work toward a solution. The Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts formed in mid-2014 and is tackling the issue from every conceivable direction. “CORE has done and continues to do some great things, and each of those systems is doing things on their own, but we still can’t get in front of this horrible epidemic,” the coalition’s co-chairwoman Tammy Nicholl said. “We’re doing everything we can to support the squads and make sure they have adequate resources when they get out in the field,” Dr. Grant Varian, medical director of Mary Rutan Hospital and a member of CORE’s Harm Reduction and Treatment and Supportive Services teams, said. “From a prevention standpoint, that’s what CORE is all about and, quite honestly, we’re constantly searching for ways we can do more. We just don’t know what else we can do.” Some of the efforts involved in CORE’s framework include: • encouraging and educating local doctors and pharmacists about the use of the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System to monitor opiate prescriptions; • making the overdose reversal drug naloxone as widely available as possible, especially to emergency responders; • establishing drop off points for unused prescription medications; • increasing patients’ access to naltrexone, or Vivitrol, a prescription drug that helps control cravings for addicts seeking recovery; • working with individuals with both criminal and family legal cases through two separate specialty drug court dockets; • creating and supporting 12-step and Christian-based meetings for individuals in recovery and hosting public social events to make the recovery lifestyle more inviting; • educating youths about the dangers of drug abuse and offering programs that help them develop positive behaviors early in life; • implementing a needle exchange program to curb the spread of related diseases such as hepatitis; and • opening a sober living house for women in recovery. CORE allows any agency, individual or business, even those with small budgets and limited resources, to be part of the solution, Logan County Health Commissioner Boyd Hoddinott said. “With the collapse of our health education program because of funding, there is not a lot we can do on our own,” the health commissioner said. “But the biggest thing we can do is to be involved with coalition, to be part of the conversation and do what we can within our budget.” Ms. Nicholl also encouraged more churches and smaller organizations to get involved with the effort. “I think this is a time when we need ‘the church’ community to join in this war whether it be in praying for the community and an end to the massive losses, praying for the people in the community who are hurting, ... offering support groups for friends and family members of those who are in active addiction, or supporting a person in recovery,” she wrote. “We need the treatment agencies to provide the most effective care possible; we need law enforcement to continue attacking the supply in our community; we need the medical providers to assess and address addiction issues; we need families and neighbors to talk to each other and reach out when they notice someone may be struggling with life; we need prevention with parents, teachers, coaches talking to youth about the dangers of substances of all kinds and to be good role models for our young people. “There is a position for ALL of us on the team addressing this evil epidemic and working to take our community back.”