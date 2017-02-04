Cutting to the care

Local medical model reduces insurance concerns, woes for patients

For many Americans, health care is becoming ever more synonymous with navigating a series of complex insurance issues than it is with dealing with a health care issue — not to mention the uncertainties that loom with promises to change the federal laws that govern health care.

But those worries don’t have to be part of the process, a local physician and his patients say.

When David Dailey needs to see the doctor, he calls and makes an appointment, shows up five minutes before, meets the doctor and is done in about a half hour. Sometimes, he doesn’t even have to set foot in the doctor’s office, but can take care of minor issues over the phone or through text messages.

That’s the biggest benefit of being a client at Dr. Ryan Kauffman’s Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care, the Bellefontaine insurance agent said.

Dr. Ryan Kauffman, owner of the Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care, has had success in his first year operating a medical practice on a business model that functions more like a gym membership instead of billing insurance companies for payment. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“For me, the single biggest thing I appreciate about his practice is if I have an appointment at 8 o’clock, I can show up five minutes before 8 and by two minutes after, I am in an exam room talking to the doctor,” Mr. Dailey said.

“I’ve got my daughter going there, too, and she can be in and out and that’s nice, especially with school and sports. It’s a wonderfully convenient health care option for busy people who don’t have time to spend an hour or more in a waiting room.”

Dr. Kauffman said he built his medical practice around the idea of returning the doctor’s office to a place where the doctor’s primary business is taking care of patients — not how they get paid.

“We’re working for the patient rather than an insurance company,” the doctor said, noting that he is able to treat minor cases like poison ivy or the seasonal flu over the phone because his business practice does not rely on billing for office visits.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!