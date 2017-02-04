Sex, lies and videotape

Secret recording of Brentlinger homicide played during teens’ court hearing

Logan County Sheriff’s Det. Phil Bailey, left, watches as a secret video made by homicide victim Jeffrey Brentlinger that captured his death plays in the Logan County Juvenile Courtroom on Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Sitting on Jeffrey Brentlinger’s bedroom closet shelf in the early morning hours of Nov. 24 sat a nondescript black box that went unnoticed to the untrained eye.

Even the trained eyes of seasoned homicide investigators didn’t immediately catch onto what was hidden in the box.

But once found, the video recorded on the slain Zanesfield man’s laptop concealed inside provided authorities visual evidence of the 45-year-old’s last moments of life.

Friday, prosecutor played more than 35 minutes recorded in the victim’s bedroom showing the interaction between Mr. Brentlinger and two Lima teens during a probable cause hearing before Logan County Family Court Judge Kim Kellogg-Martin.

The victim had hoped to secretly record a sexual tryst in the early morning hours of Nov. 24 with Tatianna Freeman and Jasmine D. Lewis, both 17 at the time.

His surreptitious efforts provided substantial evidence to convince Judge Kellogg-Martin the Lima teens were in his 6498 Township Road 127 home when he was shot and killed.

More to this story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!