Spillway work detailed

Construction at the Indian Lake spillway will be completed in two phases that will mirror each other, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources official explained Thursday.

Crews with the C.J. Mahan Construction Co., working for Ohio Department of Natural Resources, have begun building a stability berm to access the spillway, which is seen in this aerial photo taken Thursday by Jeremy Sloan of Ohio Ready Mix who plans to provide weekly photo updates on the company’s Facebook page. The view is looking east. (PHOTO | JEREMY SLOAN, OHIO READY MIX)

Crews with C.J. Mahan Construction Co., the Columbus-based firm hired to complete the $7.6 million project to replace the spillway at the east edge of Russells Point, began work this week by building a stability berm — an access route that extends outward from the area west of the spillway, ODNR spokesman John Wisse reported.

Workers will then build a cofferdam — a temporary enclosure built within a body of water to allow the enclosed area to be pumped out — to the midway point of the 700-foot spillway. They will work within that area to remove and replace the first half of the existing structure with a new labyrinth style spillway, which will be the first of its kind in Ohio.

Once the new section of spillway is completed, the cofferdam and access berm will be removed and the crews will repeat the process on the eastern portion of the spillway, Mr. Wisse said.

The project is expected to last through spring 2018, but it is not expected to affect lake levels or other tourist activities on Indian Lake and no significant interference with traffic on State Route 366 is anticipated, the ODNR spokesman said.