Citizens Police Academy gets insider look at department

A group of 18 local residents got their first glimpse into the inner workings of the Bellefontaine Police Department as the fifth annual Citizens Police Academy kicked off Thursday evening.

And it’s not quite the same as seen on TV, one young member of the class said.

“I came because I’m into the crime documentaries and I wanted to see what real police work is like and how it’s different than what you see on TV,” Delanie Buck said of her reason for joining the class.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley and dipsatcher Kim Tackett, left, discuss the dispatch operations center with members of the new Citizens Police Academy on the opening night ofthe annual academy Thursday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Taylor Manahan, whose stepfather is Sgt. Chris Marlow, the department’s K-9 officer handler, said she wanted to learn more about the job and as a way to be more involved in community service.

“This seemed like a fun way to get involved with the community,” she said, noting that she and her mother already volunteer at many of the police department’s functions and help coordinate the annual barbecue event to fund the K-9 program, which Chief Brandon Standley said in his introduction to the class costs about $15,000 a year to maintain.

