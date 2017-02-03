Indian Lake Elementary School first-graders celebrated the 100th day of the 2016-17 school year Feb.1 with a variety of activities, including stacking 100 cups, which Neva Hines is working at in the photo above. Students also could use the Aging Booth app to see what they might look like when they reach age 100, licked a lollipop 100 times, completed 100 workout exercises and tossed bean bags with partners 100 times. They also performed such tasks as counting, writing their name 100 times and identifying 100 patterns. (PHOTO | ILES)