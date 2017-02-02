State moves to close Adriel’s West Liberty campus

Reports of Adriel School Inc. staff abusing drugs, showing children pornographic videos and abusing children could force the closure of residential housing at the West Liberty campus.

A Jan. 24 letter from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Deputy Director Dan Shook informed Adriel’s board and its administration that ODJFS was revoking Adriel’s certification to operate a children’s residential center and group home.

It cited 15 violations including video footage of a staff member mixing codeine-infused cough syrup with soda to share with three children on Feb. 16, 2016, and then showing the same children how to crush up a pill, roll a dollar bill into a straw and then snort the powder.

He also is alleged to have physically abused the three children according to investigations conducted by Logan County and Hamilton County children’s services.

The same staff member later showed two of the children videos from his cellular phone of Adriel staff members having sex and two men having sex.

He also provided cigarettes to the three plus a fourth child and monitored them using mouth wash and cologne to cover the odor.

One of the affected children was later injured when another staff member restrained the victim. A third staff is accused of breaking the wrist of a fourth child and not seeking treatment until the next day.

In all, there were four unnamed staff members and about four dozen children referenced in the ODJFS letter.

Adriel’s President and CEO Todd Hanes said the letter came as a surprise as he believes Adriel was making progress with its corrective action plan.

He said the school plans to appeal the decertification.

“We believe we have a story to tell of what we’re doing to correct the problems,” he said.

Mr. Hanes noted the ODJFS order does not affect Adriel’s off-campus programs in the 44-counties it serves. Those include foster homes and adoption services.

He took over full-time 18 months ago following a tumultuous two years under Kay Wyse.

According to the revocation letter, some of the same problems remain.

ODJFS alleges Adriel staff:

• withheld food and visitation and took clothing and personal property as punishment;

• did not file timely report of incidents and grievances to home counties;

• did not provide timely medical attention;

• improperly restrained children;

• placed children in isolation or holding rooms without state certification for such facilities; and

• would not permit children to attend religious services when they asked.

Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart said his office is aware of the allegations and his staff are l investigatiing the actions of the four unnamed staff members.

Also it is not clear if the staff was fired or lost any certification as a result of the complaints.

ODJFS was asked if a hearing has been set to hear Adriel’s response.