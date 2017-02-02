‘Look for something good’

Reporter’s discovery offers heavenly greeting, painting inspiration

Bellefontaine Examiner reporter Mandy Loehr works on her painting featuring a summertime discovery in her flower bed during an open studio session for the Logan County Art League’s Not So Bad Art By Good People contest. The discovery sparked memories of her late uncle’s book. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

A little surprise that I found growing in my flower bed during late summer was a pleasant heavenly reminder and assurance for my family, and also provided the inspiration for my painting in the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest.

My entry, along with artwork by 12 other local celebrities, are featured in the exhibit at the Gallery at the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave., where area residents are invited to stop by and vote for their favorite pieces from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. this week. Votes are $1 a piece, with no restrictions on the number of times a person can vote.

A public auction of the pieces is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at the Holland Theatre for the second annual Logan County Art League fundraiser, which has produced a number of fun and unique entries.

Back to that hot August day when I was doing some weeding, I came across a viney plant and a small green gourd growing in my flower bed, and realized it was a pumpkin.

“Well, we didn’t plant this,” I thought. “Why is this growing here? Should I pull it out, or let just let it be?”

