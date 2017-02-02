Straight A grant prepares students for manufacturing work

Indian Lake Senior Izaiah Bias is ready to fill a much-needed role in the local manufacturing industry. His part-time work-release job at an area golf course that he’s held for three years recently ended for the season.

Indian Lake High School mnufacturing/welding student Izaiah Bias works in the ILHS shop. (PHOTO | MIDWEST REGIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER)

Izaiah says, “Since I’m 18 now, I’m looking for something that’s better pay and year round. I want to find a career here that involves welding or construction, even construction management or heavy equipment operator.”

He is currently taking the manufacturing/welding course at Indian Lake High School taught by David Snapp. He is one of 27 students in Logan County who are taking advantage of this industrial education offered in the form of a grant awarded to the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center by the state of Ohio. What’s known as the Straight A Grant aims to fill the need for production workers ready for the factory environment.

Indian Lake High School, Adriel School in West Liberty and Riverside High School are three of 15 area schools involved in the Straight A Grant which helps to reach young people who are interested in manufacturing careers.

