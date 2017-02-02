Donors needed to increase Red Cross blood supply

The American Red Cross says blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.

Local opportunities to give are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine; and 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Belle Center United Methodist Church, 101 S. Center St., Belle Center.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All those who come to donate through Feb. 26, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. They also can enter to win $2,000 in Kroger gift cards.

