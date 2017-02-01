Tasked with adapting, volunteer group makes outdoor activities possible for all

Inside a shed at Mad River Mountain Ski Resort there is an assortment of braces, poles, straps and ski platforms designed to help handicapped and disabled people navigate snowy downhill runs on the resort’s slopes.

Hardware is important to The Adaptive Adventure Sports Coalition program, but it is the volunteers and certified instructors who make it work.

“I had heard about the program,” said David Shida, a Dayton resident recovering from a stroke, “but I didn’t realize how good they were until I started.

“They’ve made me feel at home like I’m a normal guy.”

Participants in The Adaptive Adventure Sports Coalition skiing program maneuver down a slope Saturday at Mad River Mountain Ski Resort. Dave Holzer adjusts straps for apparatus designed to help David Shido ski better. Mr. Holzer has been associated with TAASC for 14 years.

Mr. Shida, a Vietnam veteran, has been skiing at Mad River Mountain for years. He was working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base when he was introduced to the winter sport.

He was used to seeing TAASC’s sheds and staging area at Mad River and its participants gliding down the slopes using unique devices.

After his stroke, he asked his doctors and therapists about whether or not skiing would help with his recovery. They encouraged him to try it.

“I figured skiing would help,” Mr. Shida said. “And it has. It is hard to put in words, but it seems as if the world has opened up for me again.”

