Cityscape highlights downtown revitalization

Lifelong Logan County resident Will Zell wanted to create a piece for the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest that would highlight the revitalization efforts taking shape in downtown Bellefontaine and similar efforts taking place in other towns in the area.

So he chose a cityscape painting that features several storefronts and buildings, including a coffee shop and dance studio. Silhouettes of people sitting down in conversation at the coffee shop and dancing at the dance studio can be seen through many of the windows in the piece, creating the feel of a bustling community.

Will Zell created a cityscape painting for the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest hosted by the Logan County Art League. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

“To me, hometown is really important. I wanted to show a vibrant and active downtown area,” the 2001 Bellefontaine High School graduate and entrepreneur said.

The coffee shop in the painting also is a nod to Sweet Aromas Coffee at 120 E. Court Ave., that he and his wife, Beth, opened in 2012.

Creating the acrylic piece for the Logan County Art League contest was a new experience for Mr. Zell, and he was mentored by Art League member Forrest “Woody” Amidon during open studio nights.

