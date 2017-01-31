Benjamin Logan staff set to undergo ALICE training

Superintendent’s contract extended

Benjamin Logan schools soon will undergo the same law enforcement training credited with minimizing the tragedy of the Jan. 20 school shooting at West Liberty-Salem.

The board of education learned Monday in a regular meeting that deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office will conduct ALICE instruction for staff as part of a scheduled training session set for Monday, March 6.

ALICE — an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — has been implemented at other local schools including Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and Riverside, and proper execution of that training is widely considered to have lessened the severity of the WL-Salem incident, administrators there have said.

Ben Logan administrators had been working with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to try and schedule the training before the Jan. 20 incident at WL-Salem, board members learned.

As for district business, a five-year extension of Superintendent Dave Harmon’s contract was approved, effective through 2022. His salary remains $105,000.

