Grandmother’s story recalled through angel art

Huntsville resident Shary Duff found a way to commemorate a special story and beloved person in her life through the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest, where she created a shimmering angel on canvas out of many layers of rice paper and glitter.

Shary Duff of Huntsville created an angel on canvas using layers of rice paper for the Not So Bad Art By Good People Contest hosted by the Logan County Art League. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

Her work and entries created by 12 other celebrity artists are currently on display at the Gallery at the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave., prior to a Feb. 3 public auction of the pieces at the Holland Theatre.

Ms. Duff’s angel on canvas is named Nettie after her late grandmother Nettie Beard. She explained that her grandmother told her stories about angels when she was young, and one of those particular happenings she will never forget.

“My grandma told me about a near-death experience of hers after she gave birth and had a gall bladder attack. She saw an angel who comforted her during that time,” the local author and former owner and CEO of Peach Tree Books and Co. said.

“Throughout her life, she created magic through her love of God and angels. I poured lots of love into this angel like the love my grandmother poured into me. It’s because of her that I’ve enjoyed studying Biblical knowledge of angels and archangels.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!