$7.6 Million improvement project work beginning on Indian Lake spillway

A project to replace the Indian Lake spillway is getting under way this week and is expected to run through spring 2018.

(EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Columbus-based C.J. Mahan Construction Company has been awarded the $7.6 million contract to construct dam improvements and replace the 700-foot long concrete spillway, Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials report.

The construction company has begun staging equipment and a job trailer near the spillway and have started some preliminary work.

