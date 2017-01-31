$7.6 Million improvement project work beginning on Indian Lake spillway
- Written by REUBEN MEES
A project to replace the Indian Lake spillway is getting under way this week and is expected to run through spring 2018.
(EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)
Columbus-based C.J. Mahan Construction Company has been awarded the $7.6 million contract to construct dam improvements and replace the 700-foot long concrete spillway, Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials report.
The construction company has begun staging equipment and a job trailer near the spillway and have started some preliminary work.
