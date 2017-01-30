Winter walk

John Tracey, caretaker of the 453-acre Myeerah Nature Preserve, leads a group past the log cabin toward the pond Saturday morning as part of a monthly outdoor education program offered by the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District. The next session at the 7405 State Route 540 nature preserve is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. More information on the program is available by calling the parks office at (937) 592-3475. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)