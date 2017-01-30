Beach painting reflects mayor’s favorite pasttime

Spending the day at the beach — whether that is soaking up some rays at Old Field Beach at Indian Lake during the summertime or vacationing at an oceanside vista — is just where Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames likes to be.

Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames created a beach-themed painting for the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest hosted by the Logan County Art League. (EXAMINER PHOTO | PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Beach elements inspired her entry in the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest, which is continuing at the Gallery at the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave., through Feb. 3. A public auction for the Logan County Art League fundraiser then takes place that evening at the Holland Theatre.

“I’m originally from the East Coast, and we moved to Indian Lake in 1977 from Long Island, N.Y.,” Mrs. Reames said. “We enjoy the lifestyle and the people here at Indian Lake. It’s easier to accept not being by the coast since we still have some beautiful water views here.

“It’s always a relaxing day being out on the Lake. Our family had a boat in the past when the kids were younger, and we have good memories being out on the water.”

