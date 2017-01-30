Indian Lake landmark focus of artist’s collage

Growing up on Orchard Island at Indian Lake and more recently collaborating with volunteers to help refurbish a historic landmark at that location provided the inspiration for Brenda Moots’ unique collage entry in the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest.

ABOVE: Brenda Moots of Lakeview places recycled pieces of Indian Lake Visitor Guides to create a collage of the Orchard Island Post Office for her entry in the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest. (PHOTO | MOOTS FAMILY) HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Brenda Moots of Lakeview created this collage of the Orchard Island Post Office for her entry in the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The Lakeview resident and co-owner of Indian Lake Outfitters LLC and The Depot, both at 115 E. Lake St., in the village, created her entry featuring the Orchard Island Post Office out of material that also pays homage to the Indian Lake area.

“My piece was inspired by the history and beauty of the area I was born and raised in, and still reside, Indian Lake,” she wrote in an e-mail. “It was only fitting for me to create a work of art highlighting the post office, made completely of recycled Indian Lake Visitor Guides.

“Each piece has been hand cut or punched from the guide and glued on one at a time to create the final collage of art of the Historical Orchard Island Post Office.”

