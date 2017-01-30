Charitable returns

Members of the Liberty Tax staff, Mekayla Carty, left as Lady Liberty, and Danielle Keith, with a crown only, provide hot dogs and beverages to clients stopping in for tax returns Friday and others who stopped by their location in the Fontaine Plaza parking lot. In addition to free food and activity books for youths, the business, owned by Mike McGill, is also using profits from the day to support scholarships for local youths to attend Union Station’s annual summer camp program, Ms. Keith said. The business has adopted Union Station as one of the nonprofit organizations it supports with charitable gifts and volunteering. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)