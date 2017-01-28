Potter paints serene watercolor scene

Adept artist dabbles in different media

Thelma Matthews, owner of The Cracked Pot Studio at Union Station, paints her watercolor entry in the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest hosted by the Logan County Art League. (PHOTO | MATTHEWS FAMILY)

A professional potter who spends her days running a studio in Bellefontaine and teaching people of all ages — from toddlers to adults — how to make ceramic pieces decided to dabble in a different medium — a watercolor painting — for the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest.

Thelma Mattews, owner of The Cracked Pot Studio, is one of 13 local celebrity participants in the Logan County Art League fundraiser, and their pieces are currently displayed at the Gallery at the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave., prior to a Feb. 3 public auction. Area residents are invited to check out the entries at the gallery through that date and vote for their favorite ones.

“It’s a fun contest that pushes people out of their comfort zones,” Mrs. Matthews said of the fundraiser. “It pushed me because I’ve been thinking pottery for so long. Watercolor was a good challenge for me, and I appreciated the opportunity.

“This really firmed up my passion for pottery. I’m thankful for all the days I have the chance to do pottery.”

