Garden club friendship blooms with pottery piece

Contestant learns about ceramics’ complexities

Zanesfield area resident Carol Baird displays her entry for the Logan County Art League’s Not So Bad Art by Good People contest, a ceramic “burlap sack” holder for white silk orchids. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

Art contestant Carol Baird of Zanesfield said making pottery has always also appealed to her, but she had never made any “real” ceramic pieces besides working with molding clay when she was young. So the chance to be mentored by Art League member and fellow garden club member Karen Feltham and spend time in her home studio, complete with a kiln, was a fun learning experience.

She also felt a close connection with one of her grandparents through the endeavor.

“When Karen Feltham asked me to participate, I wasn’t sure if it was an insult or a compliment to be asked, I but soon realized it was an honor. Karen said we could do any type of art, including pottery, so, because my paternal grandmother made pottery, that really appealed to me,” the Keihatsu Ltd. president and Shine FM consultant wrote in an e-mail.

“I do not really have any artistic background, just lots of elementary, junior high and 4-H creative art projects that I loved. My degree is industrial & systems engineering and I remember one of my favorite classes at OSU was ISE312, when we got to work in the machine shop in the basement of Baker Systems and made our own drill press. I always like getting my hands dirty.”

