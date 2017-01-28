Committee discusses ‘district pillars’

Stakeholders in the Indian Lake School District gathered recently to examine the district’s vision for the future.

A total of 20 members of the community, staff and administrators from Indian Lake Schools met to confirm what board members call pillars, or guiding principles, at the district’s board office.

Superintendent Pat O’Donnell explained the district has long had a working vision statement and mission statement but board members wanted to add specific details that reflect the core values of the district.

“We want to make sure that the board is in line with community members and staff members,” Indian Lake Board of Education Vice President Mark Albright said.

