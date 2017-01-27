For the love of music

Veterinary assistant’s lifelong hobby inspires contest entry

Holly VanBuskirk of Bellefontaine displays her music themedentry for the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest conducted by the Logan County Art League. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

For many local families in the community, veterinary assistant Holly VanBuskirk is a friendly employee that greets them and their canine and feline companions at her 9 to 5 workplace – Southgate Veterinary Clinic just south of Bellefontaine.

In her spare time, Ms. VanBuskirk also has another passion in addition to keeping pets and their owners at ease. She plays the piano, trumpet, hand bells and is a singer, both at home, at her church and in Holland Theatre productions. She incorporated her love of music into her entry for the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest.

“Music has been a big part of my life since I was young. It was something that we always did together as a family, something that brought us closer together, “ the city resident said of her parents, two brothers and sister. “We enjoyed playing music at the First United Presbyterian Church in Bellefontaine, where I still attend church today.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!