Students reveal futuristic city plans

A group of Ridgemont Schools seventh-graders and gifted supervisor Jennifer Frederick presented at the Thursday evening board of education meeting about a detailed future city building project that they will take to a competition at Columbus State Community College.

Students Mason Stuck, Lane Underwood, Landon Newland, Ashtin Elliott, Lily James and Adaline Buckenroth shared about a city they created called Dimosio Choros.

They explained how people would live, be fed, and addressed environmental concerns for inhabitants. Power generation, energy conservation, water filtration, transportation innovations, and recreational areas were all considered to solve the problem of how to maximize space for living.

In addition to the support they received from school staff members, students were mentored by Hardin County Deputy Engineer Luke Underwood.

Mrs. Frederick also shared about the entire Ridgemont Gifted Continuum, which includes PETS, or Primary Education Thinking Skills, for grades K-3 and STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, for grades 4-8. Out of this STEAM work came the Future City Building Team.

In personnel matters, the board also accepted the resignation of J. Mac Geissinger from his position as the transportation supervisor, while remaining in his maintenance supervisor position for Ridgemont. As the board considers how they will permanently fill this position, Connie Reel has stepped in to serve as the interim transportation supervisor, following her recent retirement from the position.

Superintendent Emmy Beeson also expressed her appreciation to board president Dave Copp, vice president Jerry Turner, and members Cheryl France, Eric Hill, and Corey Ledley in honor of Board Member Recognition Month.

“On behalf of the Ridgemont staff, students, and community, I want to thank the five board members of Ridgemont Local Schools,” she wrote in an e-mail. “The Ridgemont Board has worked tirelessly to bring a new building to our community and to support a collaborative, service minded education for our students.

“We have certainly seen our fair share of challenges during the last six years and I am grateful that each one has served to unify our board and district more deeply around our vision, Designing the Future.

“During a time when the state and federal government continue to take more and more local control and resources away from communities and their schools, I am grateful to have board members whose only agenda is to the future success of our students, staff, parents, and community.”

