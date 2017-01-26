Boundless beneficence

United Way campaign’s $830,000 topples previous records for local charitable giving

It was no secret that United Way of Logan County had met its goal for the year. In fact, the thermometer outside the Carnegie Building had been filled to the top with red since mid-December.

ABOVE: Members of the Live United News Team hold up signs Wednesday announcing the United Way of Logan County’s annual campaign raised $830,199, nearly $18,000 more than the previous record set in 2004. They are, from right to left, Regan Ross, Jessica Jacobs, Nate Wallace, Riley Ross, Sophie Adelsberger, Chad Ross, Ben Stahler and Jamie Ross. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Chad and Jamie Ross, center, chairs for the annual United Way of Logan County campaign, pose with winners of the traveling trophy for contributions from large businesses, AcuSport Corp. at left, and small businesses, Precision Custom Products Inc. at right. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

Wednesday afternoon, when the Live United News Team unveiled the final amount — $830,199 — it was clear all future campaigns have a new benchmark to live up to. It was nearly $18,000 more than the previous record set in 2004, prior to the economic recession of the mid-2000s, and a massive jump from last year’s $723,050.

“The overwhelming generosity exceeded even our internal goals about what could be done this year,” the charity’s executive director, Dave Bezusko, said after the annual campaign wrap up and awards ceremony. “The response to our call for help shows just how much Logan County residents and businesses care about helping our neighbors in need.

“But more important than the dollars raised or that we set a record is what this means for the agencies funded by United Way and the people they serve.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!