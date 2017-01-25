Mother’s kitchen table inspiration for still life

Retired superintendent enjoys 1st foray into painting

Painting a cheery and bright still life featuring fresh flowers and tomatoes brought a smile to DeGraff area resident Nancy Knight’s face, as the scene provides a little flashback of her mother’s kitchen table when she was growing up. Her participation in the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People also gave her a chance to try out some art supplies gifted to her years ago.

Nancy Knight of DeGraff displays her still life entry featuring a teapot, bouquet of nasturtiums and tomatoes from her garden for her entry in the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest hosted by the Logan County Art League. (PHOTO | KNIGHT FAMILY)

“I always enjoyed my art classes in elementary and high school, but that is the extent of my art education. I have never done a painting before, let alone a still life. I always said it was something I wanted to do when I ‘retired,’” said Mrs. Knight, a retired superintendent of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, who helps to manage her family’s farm and keeps busy with a number of other community and church commitments and her grandchildren.

“My family has even given me art supplies over the years to encourage me, but I never used them until now. Actually, I thought they would be all dried up in the tubes after this long, but to my surprise they were not. It is amazing to me how shapeless globs of paint can be used to create a picture.”

