ODH reports flu now widespread across the state

COLUMBUS — Influenza-like illness is now widespread throughout Ohio for the first time this flu season, and the number of associated hospitalizations are rising, Ohio Department of Health officials report.

During the first week of January, there were 287 new confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio compared to 157 the week before. There have been 654 total flu-associated hospitalizations since flu season began last October.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is on the rise across the country and this trend is expected to continue for at least several more weeks.

Flu season in Ohio generally lasts from October to May, with flu-associated hospitalizations typically peaking between December and February. The 2015-16 flu season started a bit later and flu-associated hospitalizations did not peak until early March. There were 3,691 total flu-associated hospitalizations during last year’s flu season.

Flu shots are still available locally at the Logan County Health District, 310 S. Main St., through February, while supplies last, during regular immunization clinics from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and also from 2 to 6 p.m. on first Thursday of each month. Call (937) 651-6186 for an appointment.

“Influenza vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu, except for infants younger than 6-months old who aren’t eligible to receive it,” said Sietske de Fijter, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and state epidemiologist for the ODH. “Vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school.”

While vaccination provides the greatest protection against the flu, other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading it include: washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer; covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, or coughing or sneezing into elbows; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; and staying home when sick and until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

Symptoms of influenza can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Flu vaccination also is available at most healthcare providers’ offices and retail pharmacies.

“There are no flu vaccine shortages across Ohio,” de Fijter said. “The short time it will take to get a flu vaccine is much less than the time it will take you to recover from the flu.”

More information about influenza and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.