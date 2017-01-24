Solidarity shown with Tigers

Club raises $500 toward park project

Friday’s tragic events at West Liberty-Salem Schools are on the thoughts and minds of Bellefontaine City Schools staff, administration, parents and students, as demonstrated at the city school’s Monday evening board of education meeting.

Bellefontaine Elementary School students, from the left, Andrew Frederick, Jacob Frederick, Zoe Jervis and Addison Prosser present information at the Monday evening Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education meeting about their efforts to raise $500 to benefit a project to install handicapped-accessible playground equipment at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Many of those in attendance at the meeting wore black and orange attire, West Liberty-Salem’s school colors, along with orange ribbons, in a show of solidarity. The board also observed a moment of silence to honor the staff, students and community at the nearby school, especially the family of 16-year-old Logan Cole, who was wounded in the school shooting and is recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

“We were all WL-S Tigers over the weekend and this week,” BCS Superintendent Brad Hall said, his voice wavering a little. “This tragedy has affected all of us — it has shaken us up. We’re offering all of our support, thoughts and prayers.”

