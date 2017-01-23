13 charges filed against school shooter

Prosecutors have filed 13 delinquency charges against Logan Cole’s assailant and will seek to try the 17-year-old as an adult.

Cars pass by a sign Sunday afternoon in front of Thoman’s IGA , 201 S. Detroit St., West Liberty, that offers support to the community in the wake of Friday’s school shooting. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Ely R. Serna, a junior at West Liberty-Salem High School, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder; three counts of felonious assault; six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school; and single counts of inducing panic and illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school.

He is currently lodged in the Marysville Juvenile Detention Center and was set for a detention hearing today.

Logan, 16, was hit by two blasts from a 12-gauge shotgun after he reportedly came upon the shooter preparing his weapon inside a boy’s restroom.

Logan was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and has been moved from its intensive care unit, according to his father, Ryan.

At this point, doctors are telling the family Logan has months of recovery ahead of him, Ryan Cole wrote in an open Facebook message.

The alleged shooter also hit another student, whom authorities are not identifying.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi says the injuries to the second student were not life threatening.

Logan was shot around 7:35 a.m. in a boy’s restroom after he came upon the suspect as he was preparing his shot gun, according to multiple reports.

The suspect was found in a bathroom stall and peacefully surrendered his weapon to school staff before crawling out.

Staff held him down until a West Liberty police officer arrived.

Mr. Talebi and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation. They have been assisted by multiple agencies including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

Announcing his intent to seek a bindover of the suspect into adult court, Mr. Talebi said. “It is the position of the state that a bind over from juvenile court to the general (adult) division is appropriate and necessary given the nature of the conduct alleged.

“Additionally, the state takes the position that the safety of the community requires that Mr. Serna be subject to adult sanctions.”

As for the Cole family, they are grateful to the community for its support.

On his Facebook page, Mr. Cole writes, “Our family would like to write a quick note letting the community know how much we greatly appreciate all your prayers, thoughts, emails, texts, and notes of encouragement.

“We have read many of the posts and messages to Logan Cole and they have been a tremendous encouragement to him. I knew we had a special community, school staff, and student body, but this event has opened our eyes even further to this reality. We have some really special people in our midst.”

He reports Logan remembers the event and shared with them that “As he was laying on the floor bleeding from two shotgun wounds, he was talking to the shooter asking/begging him to please not cause further injury to anyone at the school or to himself.

“God chose to use Logan in this situation and Logan responded to that opportunity. We could not be prouder of him. Logan is truly a hero.”

His family is choosing to forgive the shooter and hopes to support his family with part of the donations to Logan.

“Donations to Logan will be divided between a college fund for Logan, West Liberty-Salem High School, and to support the Serna family.” Mr. Cole worte. “Donations can also be made to Quest Church in West Liberty. If donating by check, please put in the memo line #TigerStrong. Thank you for your support.”

The only gofundme account authorized by the family is https://www.gofundme.com/west-liberty-strong.