NEX unveils new Bellefontaine warehouse

One of Logan County’s fastest-growing logistics and support chain companies unveiled a new warehouse Friday and said plans are in the works to open two additional expansions by late spring.

Employees at NEX Transport’s new Bellefontaine warehouse inspect and move wheels during a Friday ribbon-cutting and open house that are staged for use at Honda’s East Liberty Plant. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

NEX Transport hosted an open house at its first Bellefontaine operation at 1400 W. Sandusky Ave. on Friday afternoon.

“We are really blessed as a company with a lot of new business,” vice president of operations Tod Johnson said at the event, which included tours for members of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

“The three pillars of our business are taking care of our associates and their families ... customer satisfaction, and being actively involved and a positive influence on the community we are located in. We see this project as a commitment to all of those pillars.”

