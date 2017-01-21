Bringing back memories of ‘little red barns’

Real estate broker paints idyllic scene from growing up years

Farm life and the rolling countryside hold a special place in city resident and real estate broker Doug Zimmerman’s heart. His growing up years spent on a farm near Belle Center were the inspiration for his landscape entry in the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest.

Doug Zimmerman displays his country landscape entry that is reminiscent of his childhood years in Belle Center that he created for the Not So Bad Art By Good People contest. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ART LEAGUE)

The second annual project by the Logan County Art League features the work of 13 different celebrity artists, whose work is currently on display at the Gallery at the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave. The public is invited to vote for their favorite pieces through Feb. 3 prior to an auction of the pieces.

Mr. Zimmerman, owner and broker of Zimmerman Realty Ltd., said he was approached by Art League member Cassie Hassel about participating in the effort.

“Cassie is a dear friend of mine, and she stopped by the office one day, and talked me into doing this,” he recounted with a laugh. “I’m so glad I did. I really had a fun time creating the painting, remembering all those good times on the farm as a child and young adult.”

